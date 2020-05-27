Santa Maria's Aleman Inks With Texas A&M-Kingsville
SANTA MARIA - As a distance runner for the Santa Maria Cougars, Kristen Aleman qualified for state in cross country and track.
Her talent attracted the attention of several programs, and Wednesday, Kristen made her commitment to Texas A&M-Kingsville.
"I liked that they are family oriented and the coach seemed very welcoming," Aleman told Channel 5. "It just feels like I am going to fit in right."
