Santa Rosa man frustrated over parked tractor trailers near property

SANTA ROSA – A Santa Rosa resident is upset about the multiple tractor trucks parked near his property. He claims it’s against the law.

It’s a battle Oscar Ramirez has been vocal about, not only with his neighbors, but also to the city. He says the city has done nothing to help.

The owner of the trailers told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they are not doing anything wrong.

“They are breaking the law, because it states that trucks are not supposed to be allowed in the city limits; only to load and unload,” says Ramirez.

The city cited Ordinance 97-02, passed in 2015, which states Class A vehicles, along with Class B vehicles, may be lawfully parked in the area.

