x

Saturday, April 22, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 80s

8 hours 5 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, April 22 2023 Apr 22, 2023 April 22, 2023 12:51 PM April 22, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days