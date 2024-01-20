x

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024: Breezy & cool with temperatures in the 50s

2 hours 50 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, January 20 2024 Jan 20, 2024 January 20, 2024 10:50 AM January 20, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days