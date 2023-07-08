x

Saturday, July 8, 2023: Mainly dry, temperatures in the high 90s

3 hours 50 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, July 08 2023 Jul 8, 2023 July 08, 2023 10:59 AM July 08, 2023 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days