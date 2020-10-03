x

Saturday's Scores

2 hours 4 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 October 03, 2020 2:26 PM October 03, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Colleyville Covenant 21, Lubbock Trinity 20

Katy Tompkins 10, League City Clear Springs 7

Yates 36, Houston North Forest 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days