Saturday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Colleyville Covenant 21, Lubbock Trinity 20
Katy Tompkins 10, League City Clear Springs 7
Yates 36, Houston North Forest 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
