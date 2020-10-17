Saturday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Houston Wheatley 27, Houston Kashmere 0
North Crowley 33, FW Paschal 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
