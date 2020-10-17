x

Saturday's Scores

Saturday, October 17 2020

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Houston Wheatley 27, Houston Kashmere 0

North Crowley 33, FW Paschal 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

