Saturday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
FW Castleberry 57, FW Dunbar 53
Fort Bend Marshall 68, Houston Waltrip 0
Katy 41, Katy Cinco Ranch 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14, Lumberton 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
