Saturday's Scores

By The

Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

FW Castleberry 57, FW Dunbar 53

Fort Bend Marshall 68, Houston Waltrip 0

Katy 41, Katy Cinco Ranch 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14, Lumberton 13

