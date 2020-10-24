x

Saturday's Scores

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

FW Castleberry 57, FW Dunbar 53

Fort Bend Marshall 68, Houston Waltrip 0

Katy 41, Katy Cinco Ranch 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14, Lumberton 13

