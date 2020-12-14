Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 6A Division I=

Championship=

Galena Park North Shore 41, Duncanville 36

Class 6A Division II=

Championship=

Longview 35, Beaumont West Brook 34

Class 5A Division I=

Championship=

Dallas Highland Park 27, Alvin Shadow Creek 17

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.