Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A Division I=
Championship=
Galena Park North Shore 41, Duncanville 36
Class 6A Division II=
Championship=
Longview 35, Beaumont West Brook 34
Class 5A Division I=
Championship=
Dallas Highland Park 27, Alvin Shadow Creek 17
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
