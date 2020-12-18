x

Scammers impersonate electric providers, demand immediate payment

5 hours 17 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, December 18 2020 Dec 18, 2020 December 18, 2020 6:52 AM December 18, 2020 in News - Local
By: Tony Velasquez Jr.

Scammers are impersonating electric providers, attempting to shake down customers for cash.

"We've gotten a number of reports that our customers and customers around the state are being targeted by scammers," said Scott Burns, a spokesman for Reliant.

Scammers typically call customers and warn that unless they pay quickly, the company will disconnect their electricity, Burns said. They demand payment by money order and other methods that can't be reversed when the scam is exposed.

"It's really unfortunate that during this time — as the holidays approach, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued — and in the midst of this scammers are targeting innocent customers," Burns said.

Reliant and other electric providers will never demand payment within minutes or request payment by money order.

Anyone who receives such a call should simply hang up.

