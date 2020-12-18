Scammers impersonate electric providers, demand immediate payment

Scammers are impersonating electric providers, attempting to shake down customers for cash.

"We've gotten a number of reports that our customers and customers around the state are being targeted by scammers," said Scott Burns, a spokesman for Reliant.

Scammers typically call customers and warn that unless they pay quickly, the company will disconnect their electricity, Burns said. They demand payment by money order and other methods that can't be reversed when the scam is exposed.

"It's really unfortunate that during this time — as the holidays approach, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued — and in the midst of this scammers are targeting innocent customers," Burns said.

Reliant and other electric providers will never demand payment within minutes or request payment by money order.

Anyone who receives such a call should simply hang up.

Watch the video for the full story.