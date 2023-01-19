x

School district: Student recovering following ‘altercation’ at Grulla High School

2 hours 23 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, January 19 2023 Jan 19, 2023 January 19, 2023 3:48 PM January 19, 2023 in News - Local

One student is facing disciplinary action while another is recovering at home following an altercation at Grulla High School, according to a news release.

The altercation occurred Friday and was an “isolated incident,” according to the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District.

According to a district spokesperson, both students are minors and the cause of the fight remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days