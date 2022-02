School districts reclassified under latest UIL realignment

Valley sports were reclassified under the latest UIL realignment.

Coaches from all over the Valley met in Harlingen on Thursday to find out where their schools would fall under the new realignment that happens every two years.

On a macro level, things broke the Valley's way for the first time.

Under the realignment, the Valley will have two school districts in 5A Division I and 5A Division II.

