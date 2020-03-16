Schools, casinos shut down in Oklahoma amid virus fears

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Public schools in Oklahoma will be closed through at least April 6 as the state scrambles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister called an emergency meeting of the State Board of Education Monday to authorize the statewide closures. Meanwhile, tribal casinos announced plans to shut down across the state, and legislative leaders said they would limit access to the Capitol to elected officials, essential state workers and journalists. State health officials say at least 10 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.