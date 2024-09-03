Se Emitió Una Alerta Plateada Para Una Mujer de 81 Años
MISSION – Hay una alerta plateada para un mujer desaparecida de 81 años de edad.
Marian Catherine Grothe fue vista por última vez en el “Martin Valley Ranch” en la 2300 de Bunker Drive en Mission. Grothe tiene demencia.
Ella tiene los ojos verdes y cabello blanco y vestía una blusa blanca y falda negra.
Tal vez este conduciendo una Honda CRV 2014 color plateado con placas desconocidas.
La oficina del Sheriff del Condado Hidalgo no ha publicado una foto.
Si tiene información sobre el caso, llame a la línea de prevención del crimen del Condado Hidalgo al (956) 668-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Back to School: Donna ISD student receives H-E-B shopping spree for school...
-
Brownsville pediatrician warns of potential spike in Covid and flu cases
-
Tamaulipas State Police: 2 dead in home explosion caused by fireworks
-
Labor Day weekend tourists boost sales for SPI businesses
-
Police: 7 men arrested following raid at Brownsville nightclub
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
-
Week 1 Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley football players to watch this season
-
HS Football Preview Show: New faces, same goal for Valley coaches
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley coaches react to UIL realignment