x

Se Emitió Una Alerta Plateada Para Una Mujer de 81 Años

Se Emitió Una Alerta Plateada Para Una Mujer de 81 Años
6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, November 18 2017 Nov 18, 2017 November 18, 2017 8:37 PM November 18, 2017 in Noticias RGV

MISSION – Hay una alerta plateada para un mujer desaparecida de 81 años de edad.

Marian Catherine Grothe fue vista por última vez en el “Martin Valley Ranch” en la 2300 de Bunker Drive en Mission. Grothe tiene demencia.

Ella tiene los ojos verdes y cabello blanco y vestía una blusa blanca y falda negra.

Tal vez este conduciendo una Honda CRV 2014 color plateado con placas desconocidas.

La oficina del Sheriff del Condado Hidalgo no ha publicado una foto.

Si tiene información sobre el caso, llame a la línea de prevención del crimen del Condado Hidalgo al (956) 668-8477.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days