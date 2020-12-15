Se incendia una residencia y encuentran adentro a un hombre sin vida en Combes
Las autoridades de la ciudad de Combes junto a otras agencias investigan un incendio.
Reportado hace unas horas.
Las llamaradas se registraron en el lugar ubicado en la cuadra 200 en la calle Holland.
Cuando los apagafuegos llegaron encontrar la vivienda incendiándose
Durante las labores de auxilio los bomberos encontraron el cuerpo sin vida de un hombre.
De posiblemente 30 años de edad del cual se desconoce su identidad la investigación continua.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
