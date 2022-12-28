Sea Turtle Inc. releases turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico

More than 100 sea turtles are back in the Gulf of Mexico.

All of them were cold-stunned during the recent cold weather in the Valley, but volunteers at Sea Turtle Inc. nursed them back to health, and they released them back into the waters on Tuesday.

"We started Friday and 24 hours a day for the four days after that we were out on boats, we were patrolling on land, and that resulted in a little bit more than 170 cold stun turtles coming in to us in about 48 hours," Sea Turtles Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said.

A total of 170 green sea turtles were released back into the Gulf of Mexico after the cold stun, but 10 are still under evaluation. Their release is pending completion of a few more tests, officials said.

"This is actually a bit unusual. Having a cold stun event in December is not the norm. So as we saw the weather coming up, we really mobilized our volunteer support," Knight said.