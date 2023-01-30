Search continues for suspect in car burglaries

Edinburg police are still in search for the man behind all the car break-ins.

Edinburg police say they strongly believe the person behind the 26 car break-ins is working alone.

Channel 5 News spoke with one resident who says he won’t be leaving his car unlocked again.

“I saw my vehicle with the door open, so I figured my daughter had just come and then I saw the mess, and then I was okay somebody came in,” Edinburg resident Ruben said.

Ruben says every morning at seven, he goes outside to turn on his truck.

Last Friday, he noticed the door was open and inside he found a mess. He said there wasn’t anything valuable inside his truck, but it’s what he saw on the surveillance video that has him worried.

“Gentlemen did come into the vehicles displaying a firearm,” Ruben said.

Ruben was among 26 other Edinburg residents who had their cars or trucks broken into early Friday.

Police say one suspect targeted vehicles in neighborhoods near south McColl and Canton.

The suspect would check if car doors were unlocked, and if they were, he would take whatever he could find inside.

Police say he took a lot of personal items like sunglasses, perfumes, and cell phones.

Ruben says the only thing that wake taken from his car was a coin bag of pesos.

“It’s just one of those things, a lot of people don’t like locking their doors, I definitely don’t like locking my car doors, but I’m going to try now,” Ruben said.

“We’re not a hundred percent sure if this particular person is armed, but we do have two firearms that were taken from these vehicles,” Lieutenant for Edinburg Police Department Gabriel Vela Reyna said.

Police say they did add more patrol units throughout the city.

Ruben said his neighborhood has also become more alert.

They had a meet up, and created a group chat to stay in contact with one another.

“Us as a community here, we just came together trying to be alert more trying to see who comes into our neighborhood and stuff like that,” Ruben said.

The advice from police is to lock your car doors and don’t leave anything of value inside your car overnight, and if you see something, say something.