Search for murder suspect continues, DA offers reward money

The search for the murder suspect continues.

Alberto Sanchez is wanted in connection with the death of 16-year-old Fernando Martinez, who died following a shooting outside an apartment complex in Santa Rosa last month.

Three other teens — including Julian Casarez, 18, and Josue Torres, 17 — were arrested Thursday on murder charges in connection with Martinez’s death, but authorities still want the fourth suspect, and authorities announced new efforts to make that happen.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says their investigation has brought them to La Feria.

They believe Alberto Sanchez could be hiding out there.

They're still asking for the public's help to find him.

Authorities say Martinez was killed during a drug exchange.

It has been more than three weeks since the shooting, and now authorities say their investigation is leading to some type of closure.

"We have gotten tips and some of those tips have been very fruitful and that's the reason that we're here in La Feria because we know he's here,” Saenz said.

Authorities say Sanchez is armed and dangerous, but they add the public is not in any danger.

Sanez announced they will offer a $1,000 reward to anybody who gives them information leading to Sanchez's arrest.

Those with any information, call DPS at 956-565-7600.