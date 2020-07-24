Seattle opens 2020 campaign at Houston

By The

Associated Press



Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Houston; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle visits Houston on opening day.

The Astros went 56-20 in division games in 2019. Houston averaged 9.5 hits with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 288 total home runs last season.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 239 home runs as a team.

INJURIES: Astros: Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed).

Mariners: Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

