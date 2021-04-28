‘Second chance at life:’ COVID-19 survivor reunites with medical staff who saved his life

A COVID-19 survivor reunited with the team of medical professionals who saved his life exactly one year later.

At one point, doctors at the Knapp Medical Center gave Jaime Peralez Jr. less than a 10% chance of survival, but he pulled through, and now he’s thanking them.

Peralez Jr. recalls the moment he left the hospital after his battle with the virus. After almost 40 days of fighting, he remembers putting his fist in the air as his family cheered.

"My fist in the air, it only meant one thing," Peralez Jr. said. "I survived and beat COVID-19."

But his fight against the coronavirus wasn’t easy. He was sedated and intubated for almost a month; things weren’t looking good for him.

But Peralez Jr. beat the odds, and on the one-year anniversary of him leaving the hospital, he reunited with the nurses who stood by his side and cared for him every day.

"I remember one day very clearly, we had him in bed and I said, 'you’re going to get up,'" Nurse Gracie Villalpaldo said. "We almost lost him when we had him here so it feels really good. As a nurse, you feel like you’ve accomplished something more in your life."

Although his lungs are 95% recovered, Peralez Jr. says his recovery isn’t complete; other side effects from the virus still remain.

"I still have tightness on [the] upper part of my legs," he said. "My right arm, I still feel [it] kind of numb, a little bit. But other than that, I’m getting better as each day goes by."

Through it all, his spirit remains unshaken. He is thankful for the continued love and support from family, friends, and the sports community from across the Valley.

"I just want to thank the Lord Jesus Christ that I’m given another— [a] second chance at life," Peralez Jr. said. "I want to thank my family, especially my sister, Priscilla Peralez."