Second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Palmview High School postponed

Residents who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 20 at Palmview High School now have a new date to return for their second dose.

The second dose vaccine clinic originally set for Wednesday will now be held on Thursday at Palmview High School due to weather conditions and power outages, officials said in a news release.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This clinic is only for people who received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 20 at Palmview High School.