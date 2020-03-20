Laredo health officials confirm 2 new positive COVID-19 cases

LAREDO – City of Laredo clarified they have confirmed a total of three positive COVID-19 cases in their municipality.

The second confirmed case is related to the first. Both are a result of community transmission, as per their press release.

Patient 2, as they are referring to them, was being monitored since March 17 after experiencing mild symptoms. They were working for the city’s parks and recreation department and the Laredo Independent School District.

Laredo health officials also confirmed they received the results of a Customs and Border Protection officer who also tested positive for the coronavirus. This case is suspected to be travel-related. However, no other details about the manner of the contraction or symptoms were disclosed.

So far, Laredo has tested 45 people and only three have resulted in positive.