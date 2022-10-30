Second week of early voting begins

Polling sites are now open for day seven of early voting.

Voters have until Friday to go to the polls ahead of Election Day.

A 538 estimate puts the two congressional races at a dead heat, and both sides are making themselves seen.

"They're going to represent us, they're a block away, a phone call away," Democratic supporter Steven Cruz said. "That's why I feel the Democratic Party, they have a pulse on what's going on with our community."

"We should be concerned with our people, So America's always going to be first," Republican supporter Manuel Ramos said. "And that's why I'm going to vote republican this election."

In Hidalgo County, the number of early votes so far in the first week of early voting is 49,000. It's significantly behind where it was this time during the last midterm election in 2018, at over 63,000.

In Cameron County, there is a similar turnout to last election.

As of Friday, 26,000 votes were cast, just under 2,000 votes behind where the county was this time in 2018.

There is still plenty of time to cast your vote.

Polls this coming week will stay open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Cameron County and 7 a.m. to 7p.m. in Hidalgo County.

