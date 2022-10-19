Section of Old Highway 77 in Brownsville closed due to sewage line repair

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is working to repair a main sewage line that caused a section of Old Highway 77 to close Wednesday.

The closed area is off Morrsion Road between the McDonald's and AT&T store.

The section will be closed off until Friday.

All traffic in the area is being detoured onto Frontage Road.

Those with any questions can call the Brownsville Public Utilities Board at 956-983-6100.