Security officer fatally shoots woman outside Dallas motel

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas say a woman was fatally shot by a security guard, who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Thursday outside a northwest Dallas motel.

The unidentified woman was found dead in her vehicle about 10:45 p.m. by officers responding to reports of the shooting and the security officer was found nearby and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to Officer Tamika Dameron.

Little is known about what led to the shooting outside a Motel 6 near Dallas’ Love Field Airport and detectives are seeking witnesses, Dameron said.

