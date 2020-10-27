Segundo día juicio de exfuncionaria de BISD
Entre los testimonios que se escucharon hoy estuvo el del consultor político de Brownsville Rodrigo Moreno.
Quien describió cintas y videos que los fiscales dicen muestran a Atkinson aceptando un pago de 6 mil dólares.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo
