Senate Democrats say they will vote to advance bill to detain migrants accused of crimes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives to update reporters on efforts to fund the government before the midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Congressional leaders are nearing the unveiling of an agreement that will keep the federal government funded through March 14 and provide more than $100 billion in emergency aid to help states and local communities recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and other natural disasters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly in the minority, Democrats say they will vote with Republicans to advance legislation that would require federal authorities to detain unauthorized immigrants who have been accused of certain crimes — one of President-elect Donald Trump's priorities as he assumes office later this month.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced ahead of the vote on Thursday that he will join several of his party's moderates in voting to proceed with the legislation, which has become a top Republican priority since Georgia nursing student Laken Riley was killed last year by a Venezuelan man who entered the U.S. illegally and was allowed to stay to pursue his immigration case.

But Schumer hasn't promised to vote for the bill — and he made clear that Democrats will only allow it to pass if Republicans work with them on bipartisan amendments. Thursday's procedural vote will allow that process to begin.

New Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., "has said he wants to make the Senate a place where all members should have a chance to make their voices heard," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "This bill would be a fine place to start."

Schumer's support for the bill comes after Democrats lost the Senate and the presidency in the November elections, and are trying to thoughtfully pick their battles against Trump while also trying to block much of his agenda. Republicans will need seven Democratic votes to pass most major policy items in the 53-47 Senate, and Schumer has maintained that Thune will have to work with them to get things done.

Moderate Democrats have supported some Republican efforts to crack down on immigration and have signaled they will support the bill. Several Democrats who were up for re-election last year embraced stricter immigration controls as a way to blunt GOP attacks as the Biden administration struggled to manage an influx of migrants at the Southwest border.

The House passed the legislation earlier this week, making the legislation one of the first actions in the newly Republican-controlled Congress after seizing on Riley's murder as a rallying point during the election. It would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to arrest unauthorized migrants who commit theft, burglary, larceny, or shoplifting offenses and mandate that they are detained until they are removed from the U.S.

The bill also would allow states to sue the federal government if they can demonstrate harm caused by immigrants who enter the country illegally.

The House passed the bill last year, but Schumer did not bring it up for a vote when Democrats were in the majority.

___