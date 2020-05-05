Senate to vet new intelligence chief amid shakeup, pandemic

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Senate panel is set to consider Texas congressman John Ratcliffe’s nomination to be director of national intelligence, holding the in-person hearing amid President Donald Trump’s shakeup of the intelligence community. Ratcliffe was unexpectedly renominated by the president in February after his name was withdrawn for the post last summer. The August withdrawal came after bipartisan Senate criticism that Ratcliffe was unqualified to oversee 17 U.S. spy agencies. He was one of the president’s most ardent defenders during the Russia investigations and Trump's impeachment. Tuesday's hearing will be conducted under drastic new distancing rules to protect Capitol Hill attendees from coronavirus infections.

