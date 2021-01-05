Seniors confused, frustrated with lack of information about vaccine availability

It's the question everyone is asking: When and where can they get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Domingo Cortez of Hidalgo County, who is older than 65, said he asked his doctor for the vaccine.

His doctor, though, said he wasn't vaccinating the elderly yet — just health care workers and first responders.

"I said: 'So when am I going to get vaccinated?' He says: 'I don't know. Maybe in two weeks or three weeks,'" Cortez said. "But he told me to call the Hidalgo health clinic office."

Cortez ended up calling doctors and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.

After days of making calls, Cortez was finally vaccinated Dec. 30.

Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said uncertainty about when doctors will receive the vaccine and how many doses they will receive is part of the problem.

"It would be great if we knew exactly what day we were going to all receive vaccines so we can start planning for it," Guajardo said.

In the meantime, Guajardo said, people should call as many clinics as possible to determine whether or not they're eligible.

Watch the video for the full story.