Seniors get diplomas on racetracks, chairlifts amid virus

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - High schools across the country have added pomp to their circumstances to make graduations special amid the coronavirus pandemic. They’re going beyond virtual and instead holding drive-thru processions, in-person ceremonies spacing students apart in big auditoriums with limited guests, or in one town in New Hampshire, sending seniors off with a mountaintop graduation, accessible by chairlift. High school seniors in Las Vegas will pick up their diplomas from their cars at the finish line of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway before driving a celebratory lap, while Missouri seniors will be ferried in a parade of Jeeps.

