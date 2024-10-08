Servicio de ayuda para mujeres embarazadas en McAllen
McAllen Pregnancy Center se dedica a ayudar a las mujeres embarazadas en su momento de necesidad de cualquier manera posible.
Este 19 de octubre, la organización realizará una carrera pública con el objetivo de recaudar fondos para los diferentes servicios de embarazo que ofrecen a la comunidad del Valle.
Lugar del evento: Town Lake At Firemen's Park, 201 N 1st Street McAllen
Para más información sobre la organización, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
