Servicios de belleza y estética con la más alta tecnología en Mission
Javier Murillo, doctor, Cynthia Ostolaza, enfermera practicante de familia e inyectora y Kayla Tezcucano, manager de 'Beautilase MED SPA', visitan Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios de belleza y estética que ofrecen a la comunidad del Valle.
Número de contacto: (956) 580-3100
Ubicación: 1500 S. Bryan RD. Mission, TX 78572
Para más información sobre la clínica de belleza, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Two suspects in custody following Cameron Park robbery
-
Former Starr County detention officer charged with making a false statement while...
-
George Alvarez found guilty on all counts in deadly Brownsville migrant crash
-
Medical Breakthroughs: More patients benefiting from total knee replacement surgery
-
Third day of George Alvarez trial ends with jurors deliberating before being...
Sports Video
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions