Servicios de belleza y estética con la más alta tecnología en Mission

7 hours 4 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2024 Jun 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 9:55 AM June 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Javier Murillo, doctor, Cynthia Ostolaza, enfermera practicante de familia e inyectora y Kayla Tezcucano, manager de 'Beautilase MED SPA', visitan Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios de belleza y estética que ofrecen a la comunidad del Valle. 

Número de contacto: (956) 580-3100

Ubicación: 1500 S. Bryan RD. Mission, TX 78572

Para más información sobre la clínica de belleza, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

