Sessions advances to Texas GOP runoff in Congress return bid

By JIM VERTUNO

Associated Press

Former longtime Rep. Pete Sessions has advanced to a runoff for the Republican nomination in a rural central Texas district in his bid to return to Congress after being voted out of a different seat in 2018. Sessions came through a crowded field in the primary amid criticism that he cherry-picked the district to return to Washington. Sessions served 22 years in a Dallas district that flipped to Democrat in 2018. Sessions chose to run for Congress this year in a more conservative, mostly rural area that includes his boyhood hometown of Waco. The district's Republican incumbent, Rep. Pete Flores, is retiring.

