Seven Hidalgo County residents test positive for coronavirus, total 504

Hidalgo County announced on Monday seven more residents tested positive for the coronavirus. The county’s total number of confirmed cases is now 504.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the new patient involved two Alamo residents, three from Mission, and individuals San Juan and Pharr. Five of the new cases include people in their 20s or younger.

The county also reports no one was released from isolation on Monday. Fourteen people remain hospitalized, including three in intensive care units.