Several closures at Pharr Interchange scheduled for this week

9 hours 45 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, November 13 2023 Nov 13, 2023 November 13, 2023 12:12 PM November 13, 2023 in News - Local

Drivers should be aware of several closures happening this week at the Pharr Interchange.

The McAllen to Edinburg direct connector will be closed Monday and Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

The I-2 westbound Frontage Road will be closed between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard. The closure begins at 8 p.m and ends at 6 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

With this, the westbound Cage Boulevard exit ramp will be closed as well.

The I-69C northbound Frontage Road between I-2 and SH 495 will be closed nightly until Sunday during the same hours.

Lastly, two underpasses will be closed nightly, the Jackson Road and U.S. Business 83 underpasses. 

