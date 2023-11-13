Several closures at Pharr Interchange scheduled for this week

Drivers should be aware of several closures happening this week at the Pharr Interchange.

The McAllen to Edinburg direct connector will be closed Monday and Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The I-2 westbound Frontage Road will be closed between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard. The closure begins at 8 p.m and ends at 6 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

With this, the westbound Cage Boulevard exit ramp will be closed as well.

The I-69C northbound Frontage Road between I-2 and SH 495 will be closed nightly until Sunday during the same hours.

Lastly, two underpasses will be closed nightly, the Jackson Road and U.S. Business 83 underpasses.