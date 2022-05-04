x

Several men in custody after 'failed human smuggling attempt' in Willacy County

3 hours 24 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, May 04 2022 May 4, 2022 May 04, 2022 2:25 PM May 04, 2022 in News - Local

At least 11 men are in custody after a "failed human smuggling attempt" in Willacy County on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office

Sheriff's deputies were involved in a chase stemming from a failed human smuggling attempt in the area of Business 77 and Farm-to-Market Road 490. 

Authorities say several subjects "bailed out" of the vehicle and fled from deputies on foot in the immediate area of Barnhart Trailer Park and the Willacy County Housing Authority. 

Photos show at least 11 men are in custody. 

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene. 

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office asks residents to report suspicious activity to 956-689-5576. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days