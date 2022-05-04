Several men in custody after 'failed human smuggling attempt' in Willacy County

At least 11 men are in custody after a "failed human smuggling attempt" in Willacy County on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies were involved in a chase stemming from a failed human smuggling attempt in the area of Business 77 and Farm-to-Market Road 490.

Authorities say several subjects "bailed out" of the vehicle and fled from deputies on foot in the immediate area of Barnhart Trailer Park and the Willacy County Housing Authority.

Photos show at least 11 men are in custody.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office asks residents to report suspicious activity to 956-689-5576.