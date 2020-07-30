Sewage surfaces on Brownsville street after Hurricane Hanna
In the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna, a familiar problem surfaced near Martha Sullins' home in Brownsville: sewage.
It's been a problem for the past 10 years, said her son, Ray Sullins. After the hurricane, sewage came up through the drain and covered the street.
"The whole pavement is green, obviously, and brown. And it's just not water, it's human waste. So my mom's basically trapped in her house," Ray Sullins said. "She can't go anywhere, because she would have to walk in this filth."
Watch the video for the full story.
