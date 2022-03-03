Sharyland High School robotics team promotes STEM in community

Students in the robotics club at Sharyland High School are discovering a passion for engineering while trying to encourage others to do the same.

The team has taken thinking outside the box a step further.

They've scrapped the traditional materials for building a robot to create something that's both innovative and efficient.

Fang Gang, one of six robotics teams at the high school, built a robot made of wood. By combining wooden elements with metal ones, they've not only challenged themselves, but also found an innovative solution to this year's robotics game.

"Most metal robots, you can't custom drill your own holes," said Joseph Chapa, a senior. "Compared to this robot, we can drill our own holes with power drills on the CMC mill, really customize it to our shape, to our needs to our fits."

Fang Gang, along with three other Sharyland robotics teams, will be advancing to regionals on March 12 in hopes of qualifying for the world championship in Houston.