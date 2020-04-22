x

Sharyland holds drive-by graduation for top 10 students

2 hours 55 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 April 22, 2020 6:11 AM April 22, 2020 in News - Local
By: John Paul Barajas

All high school graduations are canceled leaving many students and parents forced to celebr at home without any friends or extended family.

the Sharlyand Advanced Academic Academy held a drive-by graduation for the class of 2020's top 10 students.

Mario Luis Morelos Villaseñor says it was a moment he won’t forget.

Mario’s mom, Miriam, says she can’t thank the school enough for the grand gesture.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days