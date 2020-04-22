Sharyland holds drive-by graduation for top 10 students
All high school graduations are canceled leaving many students and parents forced to celebr at home without any friends or extended family.
the Sharlyand Advanced Academic Academy held a drive-by graduation for the class of 2020's top 10 students.
Mario Luis Morelos Villaseñor says it was a moment he won’t forget.
Mario’s mom, Miriam, says she can’t thank the school enough for the grand gesture.
For more information watch the video above.
