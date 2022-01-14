Sharyland ISD closing all campuses on Monday, Tuesday due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases across all district campuses and facilities, the Sharyland school district announced all schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, and Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

“The decision to close our schools was not easy, but it is in the best health interest of all of our students, staff, and the entire community and to offer a respite as we navigate the current omicron surge,” district Superintendent Maria Vidaurri said in a letter sent to parents on Friday.

The district will sanitize all facilities through the extended weekend.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard on the district’s website, Sharyland ISD has reported 633 students and staff members who have tested positive for the disease since the start of the current school year. Of those cases, 275 came from the first week of January.

Scheduled extracurricular events and practices may have a temporary pause during the closure, and students will not be required to attend virtual instruction in that period, according to the letter.