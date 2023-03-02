Sharyland ISD seniors get hands-on EMT training

Seniors with the Sharyland Independent School District with hopes of ending up in a career in medicine received hands-on first responder training.

The students are part of the district’s EMT program, and on Wednesday they put all the skills they've learned into action with the assistance of the Mission fire Department.

“This was so cool, it was something I never thought I would be able to do,” student Ana Cabrera said. “Who gets to say that they worked with the Mission Fire Department and their EMT services as a student.”

Sharyland ISD launched the program at the beginning of the school year and have 12 students in it.

“All of these skills that we're learning will be reinforced and used in the future, so it's basically just like a giant step that I will be able to say that I have experience in,” Cabrera said.

Students who are enrolled in the program will earn their basic EMT certification at the end of the school year.

