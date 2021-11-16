x

Sharyland Preps for Pioneer

May 29, 2019
By: Erica Ross

MISSION - The Sharyland baseball team is two wins away from making it to the state tournament. In order to get to Round Rock, the Rattlers will have to beat rival Pioneer in the regional finals.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with the Rattlers as they get ready to face the Diamondbacks.

