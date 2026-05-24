Sharyland Rattlers dominate Cedar Park to advance to the state semifinals, PSJA drops game three

The Sharyland Rattlers stormed into the state semifinals for the first time in program history after a high-energy showdown against the Cedar Park Timberwolves at Gregory Portland.

After Cedar Park scored first in the second inning, Sharyland exploded with 8 runs in the top of the third, flipping the momentum and electrifying the crowd.

Starting pitcher Rabath Vargas locked in, holding Cedar Park scoreless until the bottom of the sixth and racking up 5 strikeouts.

With an 11-3 victory, the Rattlers punched their ticket to the state semifinal round, keeping the story of the comeback kids alive.

Sharyland will face Kingwood Park next week in the state semifinals.

PSJA baseball's season came to an end in the elite 8 after Dripping Springs eliminated the Bears for the second year in a row.

The Tigers rallied in the bottom of the third inning, scoring 4 runs to put the game away and end PSJA's run in the playoffs.

"Having to lose on a game 3 again same as last year winning game 1 and then losing 2 is tough to swallow but you got to hand it to those guys they are a class act and they played well and they got it done," PSJA Baseball Head Coach Marco Guajardo said.

Guajardo also said he is confident that PSJA will be back in the elite 8 next year as 14 players will be returning, including star pitcher and first baseman JT Reyna.

"We can play with anybody in the state and we've shown it we're that close to get into state and I think we can do it we just got to keep working," Guajardo said.