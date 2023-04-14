Sharyland Soccer Falls to El Paso Bel Air in State Semifinals

GEORGETOWN - The Rattlers of Sharyland High were first to strike, but quickly ran out venom as they gave up four answered goals to the Highlanders of El Paso Bel Air and fell 4-1 in the 5A State Semifinals at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.

The Rattlers got on the board early thanks to a penalty in the box by a Highlander defender. The infraction set up a penalty kick and goal by Jose Sanchez.

Five minutes later the Highlanders equalized on a goal by Ruben Esparza.

In the 28th minute, Bel Air took the lead on Dilan Amezcua's goal giving the Highlanders a 2-1 lead at the break.

Bel Air added goals from Oscar Ibarra and a second from Esparza to finish out their scoring in route to the four straight goals scored on Sharyland keepers.

Bel Air will move to Saturday's state championship match against Frisco Lone Star.