Sharyland student surprised with UT scholarship

Lauren Guerra-Flores. Photo Credit: Sharyland ISD

A senior at Sharyland Pioneer High School was one of 75 recipients for a scholarship from the University of Texas at Austin.

Lauren Guerra-Flores was surprised with the scholarship Wednesday with a virtual ceremony attended by Sharyland and UT officials who announced she had been accepted to the architecture program at UT, according to a news release from the Sharyland school district.

Guerra-Flores was awarded the Impact Scholarship, a $48,000 four-year scholarship to attend the university.

1,500 students applied to the program and Guerra-Flores was one of the 75 who were accepted, Sharyland ISD stated.