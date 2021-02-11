x

Sharyland student surprised with UT scholarship

2 hours 44 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, February 11 2021 Feb 11, 2021 February 11, 2021 3:46 PM February 11, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team
Lauren Guerra-Flores. Photo Credit: Sharyland ISD

A senior at Sharyland Pioneer High School was one of 75 recipients for a scholarship from the University of Texas at Austin.

Lauren Guerra-Flores was surprised with the scholarship Wednesday with a virtual ceremony attended by Sharyland and UT officials who announced she had been accepted to the architecture program at UT, according to a news release from the Sharyland school district.

Guerra-Flores was awarded the Impact Scholarship, a $48,000 four-year scholarship to attend the university. 

1,500 students applied to the program and Guerra-Flores was one of the 75 who were accepted, Sharyland ISD stated.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days