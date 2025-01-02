Shattered glass causes lane closure in Edinburg

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on U.S. 281 Frontage Road due to shattered glass on the roadway.

The city of Edinburg posted social media that a truck transporting glass lost its load. No injuries were reported.

A TxDOT news release said the northbound right lane of U.S. 281 Frontage Road at FM 2812 in Edinburg will be closed until 7 or 8 p.m. Thursday as crews clear the area.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.