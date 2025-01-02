Shattered glass causes lane closure on U.S. 281 in Edinburg
The Texas Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on U.S. 281 Frontage Road due to shattered glass on the roadway.
TxDOT said the northbound right lane of U.S. 281 Frontage Road at FM 2812 in Edinburg will be closed for about two hours.
It is unclear how the glass ended up on the roadway.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
‘I feel like our family is complete:’ Father of Rilee Crouch reunited...
-
Pet of the Week: Lion King the Husky
-
SpaceX seeks public input regarding potentially launching 25 times a year in...
-
Missing McAllen elderly man found, reunited with family
-
Raymondville police: Man wanted on warrants for sexual child abuse