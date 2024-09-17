Shelby Miller's $2M deal with Rangers could expand to $5M

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Free agent right-hander Shelby Miller has signed a $2 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers and can make another $3 million in performance bonuses.

The Rangers said Wednesday that Miller is expected to be fully healthy by the start of spring training. The 28-year-old had Tommy John surgery in May 2017, and he made four only starts last year before going on the disabled list in mid-July with right elbow inflammation. He made one relief appearance at the end of last season.

Miller, who is from Brownwood, Texas, was the 19th overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2009 MLB draft.

He is 37-53 with a 3.83 ERA in 131 games (124 starts) over seven big league seasons with St. Louis, Atlanta and Arizona.

