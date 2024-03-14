Shelter in place lifted at UTRGV in Harlingen

A shelter in place has been lifted at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Thursday morning in Harlingen.

UTRGV Spokesperson Patrick Gonzales said an altercation took place in the VA Pharmacy parking lot involving a gun.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the suspect was gone. The shelter in place was issued, so police could search the area and ensure no weapons were left behind.

Police have since finished searching the area and have deemed all buildings clear.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.