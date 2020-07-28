Shelters open in Hidalgo County due to flooding cause by Hurricane Hanna
Another shelter has opened for Hidalgo County residents due to widespread flooding caused by Hurricane Hanna
The new shelter is:
Edcouch Elsa High School - Hwy 107 & Mile 4 Road West, Edcouch
The following shelters remain open as well:
Palm Aire Hotel - 415 S. International Blvd., Weslaco
McAllen Respite Center - 111 S. 15th St., McAllen
The Salvation Army - 1600 N. 23rd St., McAllen
La Joya Youth Center - 604 Salomon Chapa Drive, La Joya
Mercedes Dome – 1202 N. Vermont Ave., Mercedes (COVID-19 shelter)
Development and Research Center - 850 W. Dicker Road, Pharr (Pharr Residents Only)
Masks are mandatory inside the shelters and residents will be screened for COVID symptoms.
Residents should also bring other PPE such as gloves and hand sanitizer to maintain proper hygiene. While inside the shelter, social distancing must be maintained as much as possible.
Residents should also bring water, snacks, blankets, medication and any important documents.
